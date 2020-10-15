Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 54,307 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $21,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in VF by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in VF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of VF by 213.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. 140166 increased their target price on shares of VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VF from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.