Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Masco worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Masco by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

