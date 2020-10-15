Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $21,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1,835.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,296,000 after buying an additional 29,082 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Paycom Software by 16.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.63, for a total value of $32,906,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,884,150. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.71.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $372.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $379.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.