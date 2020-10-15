Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 166,254 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $21,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 213,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

