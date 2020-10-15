Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 166,254 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $21,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 213,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

17,634 Shares in Hospitality Properties Trust Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $91,000 Stock Position in Retail Properties of America Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $76,000 Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,415 Diversified Healthcare Trust
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 49,912 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 54,307 Shares of VF Corp
