Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $21,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 172.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after purchasing an additional 264,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,032,000 after buying an additional 65,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.93.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.