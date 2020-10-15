Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,488 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $333,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 464.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 135,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 111,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

In other news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMG opened at $166.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $176.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

