Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.75 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

