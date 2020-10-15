Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

NYSE:ITW opened at $203.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $206.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

