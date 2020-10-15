Chris Price Buys 131,894 Shares of Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) Stock

Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) insider Chris Price bought 131,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,417.07 ($38,155.05).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.70.
Japara Healthcare Company Profile
