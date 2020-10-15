Chris Price Buys 131,894 Shares of Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) Stock

Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) insider Chris Price bought 131,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,417.07 ($38,155.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.70.

Japara Healthcare Company Profile

Japara Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates residential aged care facilities in Australia. It operates approximately 5,400 resident places across 48 homes located in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania; and 180 independent living units across 5 retirement villages.

