Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,803 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $20,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

BAR stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

