Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,190 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Welltower worth $21,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Welltower stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.