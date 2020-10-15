AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $20,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

