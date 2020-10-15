Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 97,709 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kroger worth $20,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kroger by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 92,774 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $11,267,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after buying an additional 1,154,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2,270.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,131. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.