Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $20,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.