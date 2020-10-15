Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 118,815 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TC Energy worth $20,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6072 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

