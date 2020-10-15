Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 202.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 514.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.81. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

