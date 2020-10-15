Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.56 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in PulteGroup by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

