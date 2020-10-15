State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 90 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

In related news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average of $115.49. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $159.48.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

