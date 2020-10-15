State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 145,277 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.91. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

