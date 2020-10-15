Brokerages Set Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Target Price at $95.67

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at about $78,084,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 245.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony during the second quarter worth approximately $36,218,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth approximately $30,772,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 5,797.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 432,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after acquiring an additional 424,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNE opened at $74.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. Sony has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Research analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

