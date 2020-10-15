South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.27). South Jersey Industries reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.19 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 579,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 180,406 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJI opened at $20.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

