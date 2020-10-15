Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.04.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $323.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -120.23 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $922,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,890,780. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 158.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $52,515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1,178.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,386,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

