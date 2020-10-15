Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Shares Gap Up to $6.06

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shares of Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $7.10. Trxade Group shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 1,060 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEDS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a PE ratio of 203.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trxade Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

