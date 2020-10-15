Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Shares Gap Up to $6.06

Shares of Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $7.10. Trxade Group shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 1,060 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEDS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a PE ratio of 203.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.01.
About Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)
Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.
