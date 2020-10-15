Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Universal Logistics worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 106.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $671,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 7.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $616.71 million, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

