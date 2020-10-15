Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) PT at C$2.52

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEL. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) alerts:

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) stock opened at C$1.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of $270.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 95,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,036,090 shares in the company, valued at C$17,452,330.50. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,266,000 shares of company stock worth $7,746,200.

About Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.