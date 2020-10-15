22nd Century Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,939 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 781% compared to the average daily volume of 788 call options.

Separately, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 110.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 187.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 72.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 65,275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $0.86 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.