Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,094 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,264% compared to the typical daily volume of 427 call options.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $616,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 119,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $2,134,889.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,891,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,320 shares of company stock worth $3,685,568 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $156,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

