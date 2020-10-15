Investors Purchase Large Volume of SVMK Call Options (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,527 call options on the company. This is an increase of 330% compared to the average volume of 587 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVMK. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. SVMK has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $207,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 42,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,191.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,416 shares of company stock worth $5,725,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SVMK by 491.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SVMK by 15.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

