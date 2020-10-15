Olin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,627 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical volume of 1,525 call options.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $174,467,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after buying an additional 950,507 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 10.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,827,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after buying an additional 557,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,643,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,373,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE OLN opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts expect that Olin will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

