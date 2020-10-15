Investors Purchase Large Volume of Lands’ End Put Options (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,414 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 811% compared to the typical volume of 265 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 348.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 103,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 193,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 3,019.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Shares of LE stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $446.35 million, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.