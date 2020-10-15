Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 850% compared to the average volume of 958 call options.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 24.8% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 35,337,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,108,000 after buying an additional 7,020,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,087,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,787,000 after buying an additional 262,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,137,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,281,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,662,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,410 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

