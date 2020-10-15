Investors Buy Large Volume of Huntington Ingalls Industries Call Options (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,401 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 900% compared to the typical daily volume of 240 call options.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.78.
Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $151.53 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
