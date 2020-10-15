Investors Buy Large Volume of Huntington Ingalls Industries Call Options (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,401 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 900% compared to the typical daily volume of 240 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $151.53 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

