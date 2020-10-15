Graphic Packaging Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,041 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,252% compared to the typical daily volume of 427 call options.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 344,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,651 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,061,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

