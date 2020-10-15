Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,245 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,838 call options.

NYSEARCA:XLC opened at $61.24 on Thursday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC grew its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

