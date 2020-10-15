Vertiv Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,120 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,007% compared to the average daily volume of 243 call options.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $18.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

