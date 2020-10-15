Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,049 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the typical volume of 1,088 call options.

In other Arcimoto news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Also, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 491,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.68. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Aegis increased their target price on Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

