Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,823 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 3,639 call options.

Shares of Pacific Ethanol stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $544.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEIX shares. BidaskClub raised Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In other news, CEO Neil M. Koehler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 872,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,653.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $414,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,505 shares of company stock worth $358,678 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.