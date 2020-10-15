Gold Fields Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,139 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 2,759 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

