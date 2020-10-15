Gold Fields Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,139 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 2,759 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 90 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 90 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
Brokerages Set Sony Corp Target Price at $95.67
Brokerages Set Sony Corp Target Price at $95.67
South Jersey Industries, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share
South Jersey Industries, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share
Twilio Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Twilio Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Trxade Group Shares Gap Up to $6.06
Trxade Group Shares Gap Up to $6.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report