Investors Buy Large Volume of NIO Call Options (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 764,342 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 363,972 call options.

NYSE NIO opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 2.78. NIO has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. CICC Research upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,585,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,756 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $69,808,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,875,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 235,452 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,856,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of NIO by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,374,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after buying an additional 76,474 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

