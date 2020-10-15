Traders Purchase High Volume of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Put Options (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,674 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 421 put options.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,022,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,827,000 after buying an additional 175,322 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 187.9% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 232,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after buying an additional 151,869 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 458.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 146,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.01. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 2.40.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

