Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,932 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.52% of Ranger Energy Services worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of RNGR opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

