Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,815 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LORL stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The company has a market cap of $423.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.69. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $41.83.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on LORL. BidaskClub raised Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

