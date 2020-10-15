Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Peoples Financial Services worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 24.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

