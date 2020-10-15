Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Value by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Value by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Retail Value by 38.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 65,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its holdings in Retail Value by 106.1% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 112,164 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVI opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $253.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.89. Retail Value Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $38.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.29 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Value Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Roulston acquired 4,000 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVI. ValuEngine lowered Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Retail Value in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ?RVI? on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

