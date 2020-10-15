Jeanette Sellers Sells 11,934 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $859,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $781,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.