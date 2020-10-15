NRG Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,947 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 917 call options.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.71 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 216.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.