Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,799 call options on the company. This is an increase of 470% compared to the average volume of 1,192 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of InMode by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 511,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 248,357 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 664,492.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 657,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. BidaskClub raised shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $40.74 on Thursday. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

