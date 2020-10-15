Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,549 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $439,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

SBSI opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $830.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBSI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southside Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

