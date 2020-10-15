Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 139,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,761,709.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 700,753 shares of company stock valued at $33,876,958 and sold 16,100 shares valued at $871,554.

KOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.