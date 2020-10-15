Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,342,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 484,055 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $2,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 332,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $1,639,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

NYSE FSM opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 720.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.